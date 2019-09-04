New and improved CallConnect timetable for Louth and Rasen

Lincolnshire County Council’s ‘CallConnect’ bus service launched a new and improved Louth-to-Market Rasen (Number 26/27) timetable this week.

The new timetable has increased journeys from two services a day to six services a day between the two Lincolnshire market towns, and provides improved connections to rail services to Lincoln.

The Louth to Market Rasen timetable.

Paul Sanders, Transport Manager for CallConnect, said: “We are delighted to improve our timetable and be able to help passengers connect at Market Rasen and travel further without using a car.”

The new timetables can be downloaded from www.lincsbus.info or can be requested by calling 0345 2343344.