A46 Roundabout inquiry withdrawn

The Department for Transport has cancelled the public inquiry for the A46 Dunholme / Welton roundabout scheme following the county council successfully managing to get all objections to the project withdrawn.

Karen Cassar, Assistant Director – highways, said: “Following ongoing discussions with Western Power and Premier Housing, I’m happy to announce that all objections to the A46 Dunholme/Welton roundabout scheme have been withdrawn.

“As a result, the Department for Transport has decided to cancel this week’s public inquiry.

“With all the objections removed, our hope is that Central Government confirms the legal orders for the project in the near future.

“The project is set to start next summer and will take between nine and twelve months to complete.

“When finished, the new roundabout and realigned A46 will be much safer and more reliable for anyone travelling this route.”

The A46 Dunholme / Welton Roundabout project will be part-funded using the £2m allocated to the authority by the Department of Transport (DfT) from tranche 2 of its National Productivity Investment Fund.

The remaining funding for the construction of the scheme will come from a combination of third party contributions and the county council.

For the latest news on the A46 Dunholme / Welton Roundabout, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/majorprojects.