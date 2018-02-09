Tractors take to the road to help Rasen’s hospice fundraisers

Market Rasen Friends of Andy’s Children’s Hospice raised £2873.60 last year to help children with life-limiting conditions.

The first donation to the group for this year was £125 as a result of the Middle Rasen Church’s seasonal display, where the charity was one of three good causes to benefit.

A major fundraiser for the group will be held in March, when a tractor run will go out from Ludford airfield.

The event is being organised by Friends member Helen Cook, with the help of a team of seasoned tractor road runners.

Entry to the run costs £10, which includes a ‘hot bun’.

The event will also have a raffle, cake stall, tombola and auction to keep road runners and spectators entertained.

Helen said: “We have already had a lot of interest in the tractor run, so we are hoping to raise a lot of money for the hospice.

“A number of sponsors have come on board already too - sponsoring the portable toilets, hog roast etc - which is fantastic.

“A number of businesses have also been very generous providing items for the auction and raffle prices - but we could always do with more.”

The event will be held on Sunday, March 25.

The tractors will head out at around 10am, and everyone is welcome to take part, or just watch.

For more information contact Helen on 07976 577010.