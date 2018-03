Around 100 tractors are expected to turn out this Sunday (March 25) for a road run in aid of Andy’s Children’s Hospice.

Organised by the Market Rasen Friends of Andy’s Group, with the help of some tractor-loving supporters, the event will head out from Ludford airfield at 10am and is set to return between noon and 12.30pm.

On site there will also be a raffle, tombola, cake stall, auction and more for the roadrunners and spectators to enjoy,