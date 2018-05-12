Town Topics with Market Rasen Council

In a new monthly column, Market Rasen Town Council gives an update on what is happening in the council chamber and any plans for the town as a whole.

2018 will see the Town Strategy, Development Plan, move from the planning to the doing stage.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds will be invested refurbishing and modernising the town’s municipal assets.

•The Festival Hall will become a centre for Council Business and Entertainment.

•The Old Police Station a Heritage and Public Information point.

•The Market Square and High Street developed for use by residents and visitors.

The work will be carried out in partnership with WLDC, The Hub, CLIP, Rase Heritage Society, British Legion and other local groups and businesses.

Work continues on getting the views of local residents before the final decisions on the improvements are made.

In addition, money is being made to sponsor various recreation events in the town.

The popular music and dance events will continue at the Festival Hall, with concerts in June (Blue Country) and July (Jonathan Byrd).

Meanwhile, three exhibitions have been planned at The Old Police Station.

‘Wolds Women of Influence’, celebrating the centenary of women receiving the vote - launched at an Equali-Tea event on Sunday July 1.

In the autumn, there will be exhibition entitled ‘Picture This’ and ‘Bastion of Air Heroes’, the latter being part of the town’s centenary celebrations.

November’s celebrations for Remembrance Day will include the ringing of a full peel on the church Bells, the dedication of a new commemorative bench, as well as the usual services.

Specialist markets and associated events will be held as usual in June, July, August, September and November.

During these, the new town burger van will be in operation.

Monies raised will be paid back into funds to help finance further events in the Market Place and surrounds.

The new skate park in Mill Road will be installed and opened within the next six weeks.

Keep looking at notice boards, the local press and on social media for full details of the various events.

• The Market Rasen Council office, in the Old Police station, Dear Street, is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

Contact number: 01673 842479