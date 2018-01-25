Town clerk signs off after eight years service to Caistor

Changes are afoot at Caistor Town Council, with a new clerk and a new permanent office open to residents.

After eight years as town clerk, Helen Pitman is leaving the post at the end of this month.

During her time as clerk, as well as working with the local councillors, she has collaborated with both West and East Lindsey District Councils on the Lincolnshire Wolds initiative and the destination management plan, something she will continue to be involved in.

Helen said: “The time has gone really quickly.

“It has been a pleasure to work with all the councillors throughout the years, and also to help promote the town.”

Council chairman and town mayor Alan Somerscales praised the work done by Mrs Pitman during her time in office.

He said: “Helen was the main architect, along with the previous chairmen, in achieving the award of ‘best town council in West Lindsey’ in 2016/2017.

“She has been a constant support for all the councillors throughout these years, working way above and beyond her required duties.

“The four chairmen she has worked with have nothing but the greatest admiration and appreciation for the way she has performed her role and will be forever grateful.

“Everyone wishes Helen all the very best in her future ventures; she will be missed greatly.”

Although Helen is leaving her Caistor post, she will be kept busy clerking for six other councils in the district.

And, while there have been lots of successes over the years, there is one thing Helen would particularly like to see finished.

She said: “I would have liked to have seen the old Co-op building in the Market Place resolved before I left.”

The town’s Market Place, and the former Co-op building, is something new clerk Jim Hanrahan will be taking a particular interest in.

The former town planner and experienced council clerk has a particular interest in older buildings and regeneration.

He said: “There is only so much I can do, as I am acting for the town council, but I like to see myself as someone who can look at a problem and see a way forward.

“I have noticed already how a lot of the councillors are involved in the community, so I am looking forward to working with them and building on the good work my predecessor has done.”

This month, Jim has been working alongside Helen to get a working knowledge of the council and the town as a whole.

He officially becomes clerk on January 31.

Coun Somerscales said: “We are looking forward to working with Jim, who is very experienced in council matters and an amiable gentleman.”

From February, the town council will have an office within the town hall. The office will be the town clerk’s base and will be open to the general public every weekday.

Access will be off High Street, where there is a bell to press for admittance.

“The new office will mean the town council is more accessible to the residents,” said Jim.

“The office will generally be open during normal office hours, and I look forward to meeting people.”