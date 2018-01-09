Token gesture for Rasen groups

Shoppers in Market Rasen are being asked to get in tune with the Tesco Bags of Help initiative and show their support for forward thinking and backward glancing groups.

Market Rasen Training Brass Band and the Rase Heritage Society are both calling out for votes to bag a share of the store’s community funding scheme.

Each group is in with the chance of receiving a grant of up to £4,000 if they receive the most votes.

Further grants of up to £2,000 and £1,000 are also available.

The Training Band is looking to purchase more percussion instruments with their cash boost, which will enable a broader range of children and adults to take part in music making.

Peter Wood, one of the loyal team supporting music in our local area, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to broaden our recruitment base to be all inclusive to those with an interest in making music but not necessarily the ability to play a brass instrument.

“Further percussion instruments will provide this opportunity.

“The act of playing a percussion instrument gives both the mind and body lots of benefits.

“Playing percussion instruments assists children and adults with their co-ordination and motor skills; any kind of instrument playing brings people together and promotes sociability and teamwork.

“The Market Rasen Training Brass Band would be very grateful if people could support this worthwhile local project.”

While the band is looking to the future of music making in the town, Rase Heritage Society is hoping to get a cash boost to help them continue to look into how things were done in the past.

Now in its 14th year, the Society promotes and encourages interest in the heritage of the Rase district.

The group puts on a number of displays throughout the year and they are currently looking to renew some of their outdated equipment.

Chairman of Rase Heritage, Hazel Barnard said: “We would like to purchase a new laptop and some specialised software for cataloguing our collection.

“Depending on how well we do in the Bags of Help initiative, we would also like to get an A3 printer/scanner, laminator and new stationery.”

Tesco has teamed up with Groundwork to deliver its community funding scheme, which sees grants raised from the sale of carrier bags.

Since launching in 2015, the Bags of Help initiative has awarded more than £40 million to 9,700 projects up and down the UK.

Voting for this latest round is open in the Market Rasen Tesco store throughout January and February.

Customers will cast their vote in the dedicated display box using a token given to them at the checkout each time they shop at the Linwood Road store.

Funding through the Bags of Help initiative is available to community groups and charities looking to fund local projects that bring benefits to communities.

Anyone can nominate a project and organisations can apply online.

To find out more visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp