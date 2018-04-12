Time travel at Nettleton for marathon effort

Former members of the Brocklesby Hunt branch of the Pony Club went back to the 80s and 90s to help a fellow member with her fundraising efforts.

Caistor’s Vicki Mason will be taking on the London Marathon this year to raise money for Shelter, a charity working with those facing homelessness or housing issues.

Junior Pony Club camp, members surrounding the much loved Jan Albone, from Scawby, long term member of the Pony Club committee. EMN-180904-153257001

In a bid to reach her £2,000 target, Vicki called her fellow former pony club members to come together and enjoy an evening of reminiscing.

More than 40 people turned out at the event in Nettleton Village Hall, where there was the opportunity to look at old photos, take part in the ‘back to the 80s and 90s quiz’ and tuck into some pizza.

A number of equestrian suppliers kept the theme going by donating quiz and raffle prizes.

Vicki said: “I am just overwhelmed by the generosity of those donating prizes.

Senior camp members with instructors and helpers. EMN-180904-153308001

“I would like to thank Alfred Enderby, Bottomley Distillers, Lincoln Tea and Coffee Company, Pipers Crisps, Tom Wood Beers, Wrendale Designs, Thermatex and Vale Brothers, along with everyone who came along for their support.”

The event raised almost £500, with additional sponsorship pledges being made on the evening too, all helping Vicki pass the halfway mark of her fundraising target.

Now, with just over a week to go before the marathon, Vicki is beginning the tapering period of her training and is looking forward to putting all her hard work into practice on the April 22.

It is not the first time, however, Vicki has run the marathon.

In 2014, she ran for the charity MIND.

She said: “I said I didn’t think I would ever do it again - not because the experience had been horrific, quite the opposite; there was a magical atmosphere and I just didn’t think the experience could be recreated.

“Last year, I began working from home and I quickly realised, with the exception of the odd trip downstairs to make a cup of tea, I was getting very little exercise.

“I couldn’t just motivate myself to go for a run so I set myself a challenge.

“Improvements have been made on my 2014 training plan and so I hope to improve on my time - six hours and one minute in 2014 - and run all the way.”

To support Vicki in her sponsorship efforts for Shelter, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/VickiMason