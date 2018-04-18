Tickled pink at Rasen store

Staff at Market Rasen’s Tesco store were in the pink on Friday and Saturday as they raised money for Cancer Research UK.

The charity is one of three - along with Diabetes UK and the British Heart Foundation - the company is supporting over the next five years.

Last week’s events included raffles and name cards to win prizes, as well as promoting this year’s Race for Life events.

The store’s community champion, Jenny Stimson said: “As always, our customers have been fantastic in helping us raise money for our charity and we already have more than 20 colleagues signed up to take part in the Race For Life at Cleethorpes on May 20.”