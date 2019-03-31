Tickets on sale for ‘150th’ show

This year’s Lincolnshire Show will be celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society and advance tickets are on sale now.

Taking place on June 19 and 20, hundreds of new and local exhibitors, adrenalineracing performances and exciting attractions will appear at this year’s event, including a grand parade of machinery through the ages, up until present day.

Performances from the UK’s top ranked freestyle motocross riders, Broke FMX, will take centre stage in the Main Ring performing acrobatic stunts 35 feet in the air.

The Shetland Pony Grand National, spectacular show jumping and performances from the Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue band will also feature.

With more highlights still to be announced, the 135th show will recognise the best of rural Lincolnshire with an eclectic mix of entertainment, food, shopping, music and agriculture.

Jayne Southall, CEO of Lincolnshire Showground, said: “This year is a very special one for the Lincolnshire Showground and the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society.

“Not only does it mark 150 years of the society, but 60 years of the show being held at the showground, and the 10th birthday of the Epic Centre.

“We will have lots of anniversary activities taking place and non-stop entertainment over both days – there is something for everyone, whatever your age.

“We’re always looking to develop the Lincolnshire Show by adding new features and performers, but we also try to keep the traditions of a county show and maintain its roots in agriculture.

“This makes it perfect for first-time visitors or those returning year after year!”

New for 2019 is the Lincolnshire Lifestyle Marquee, located in the Horticultural Zone.

Visitors will be able to browse an array of products from crafty independent regional businesses, including interiors, jewellery and gardening items.

Jayne continued: “The Lincolnshire Lifestyle Marquee is a fantastic addition to this year’s Show.

“Lincolnshire has a strong independent business community, which we are incredibly keen to support, and the new zone will give smaller organisations a great opportunity to showcase their products to an audience of more than 60,000 people.”

Other new highlights will include the Wye Valley Axemen, who will be bringing traditional lumber jack techniques to life.

The popular East Midlands Police Dog Display team will also be returning.

Aimed at all ages, the Lincolnshire Show will provide endless entertainment, including activities from Active Lincolnshire in the Sports Zone, as well as offering visitors the chance to explore cockpits and meet local aviation heritage centres in the Aviation Zone.

Visitors can satisfy their shopping habit by visiting more than 600 trade stands, offering everything from clothes, shoes and candles to cars, lawnmowers and hot tubs.

For foodies, there will be live cookery demonstrations in The Lincolnshire Kitchen.

Jayne added: “We’re really proud to celebrate the best of Lincolnshire and its great heritage.

“The show is a testament to the fantastic trade and produce that the county has to offer, and we love being able to showcase that in one place.

“2019 is going to be a phenomenal show and we can’t wait to reveal even more special surprises.”

For more information on tickets, exhibiting, membership and more, visit www.lincolnshireshow.co.uk