Thumbs up for new homes near North Owersby

Planners at West Lindsey District Council have approved an application for new homes to be built in a popular area for development on the outskirts of North Owersby.

Plans submitted by Lincs Design Consultancy Ltd will see two new homes built on farmland off Thornton Road, North Owersby.

There are already existing housing developments off Thornton Road.

In supporting documentation, the applicant states: “The proposed layout has been designed to reflect the character of the locality, and create a high quality development.

“The proposed dwellings will provide high quality modern living environments which relate strongly to the outdoor amenity space.

“The dwellings will provide four double bedrooms, a family bathroom, an open plan kitchen/living/dining, a lounge, an office/snug, a utility room and a garage.

“The proposed site offers the opportunity to create a unique and innovative residential development.

“The dwellings have been designed to reflect the special character of the site and the locality, while also creating a high quality living environment.”

The plans will also incorporate six parking spaces for use by residents.

In comments submitted to WLDC, Owersby Parish/Town Council said: “Disappointment was expressed at a meeting that this application is for high value dwellings when there is a shortage of affordable housing in the countryside.”

Earlier this month, planners at WLDC approved two planning applications for new homes in the Thornton Road area.

The first application to be approved was for four new homes to be built on land to frontage of Highfield, Thornton Road

Another application for three new homes to be built on land east of Thornton Road has also been given the green light by WLDC.