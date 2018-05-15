Three new homes in Rasen

Planners at West Lindsey District Council have approved an application for three new houses to be built on Oxford Street.

Plans submitted by Mr Clark will see three houses built on land to the rear of 11-15 Oxford Street and Willingham Road

In a report submitted to WLDC, Mr Clark states: “The application site is on a location behind the rear of the terraced houses and small shops along Oxford Street, the rear of the retail premises and dwellings along Willingham Road and the adjacent ‘club’ venue to the east and rear of the approved dwellings to the south.

“It is very much hidden from the surrounding streetscape and contains no views or specific features, which could make a positive contribution to the character of this part of Market Rasen.”

The planning and development committee at Market Rasen Town Council raised no objections to the plans when they were discussed in March.

The committee did however raise concerns regarding access on Oxford Street.

Highways at Lincolnshire County Council submitted no objections to the development plans.