Three injured in serious collision at Burgh on Bain crossroads

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a three-vehicle collision at the A157/B1125 crossroads in Burgh on Bain yesterday (Thursday).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended a collision involving a Fiat, van and Volvo on the A157 Burgh on Bain, Market Rasen, at the junction of the B1225, at 4.20pm.

“The female driver of the Fiat suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital.

“The driver and passenger of the van and the driver of the Volvo all received minor injuries.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this collision or anyone who has dash cam footage which may assist with our investigation.”

If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident 276 of February 6 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 276 of February 6 in the subject box of your email.

Alternatively, contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.