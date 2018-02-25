Third year of support from Rasen company for RBL Poppy Appeal

A Market Rasen business is showing its support for the armed services and veterans by making a donation to the Poppy Appeal.

It is the third year running Second Element has donated 10 percent of their November profits to the Royal British Legion.

Andrea Fletcher, new business and marketing manager for the legionella control and water management company, said: “A lot of us have backgrounds with the military so, for us, it is a natural thing to do to support veterans and British service personnel.”

Market Rasen Poppy Appeal organiser and secretary of the Tealby and Market Rasen RBL branch, Les Tranter went along to collect the cheque, which this year amounted to £2,100.

Mr Tranter said: “It means a lot when a local company supports us in this way.

“Thanks to Second Element from the whole branch.

“We are extremely delighted with the donation once again and wish them all the best for the future as a company.”

The presentation was made by Andrew Spooner, consultant account manager, who served in the Royal Artillery.

Also attending the presentation was Nick Fairfax, RBL community fundraiser for the Lincolnshire area.

Mr Fairfax added his thanks to Second Element.

He said: “We are delighted Second Element have continued with their support for the Poppy Appeal and this donation will help us continue the great work the Legion does.

“We thank them for their continued generosity.

“Last year the Lincolnshire Poppy Appeal raised £926,000 and we are forever hugely thankful for the generosity and good will of the people in Lincolnshire.

“Market Rasen’s Poppy Appeal raised £11,500.

“Thanks go to Les and his team for all their hard work to raise this amount.

“It really is a privilege to work with the many volunteers that we have across the whole county.”

To find out more about the Poppy Appeal and the work of the British Legion a visit www.britishlegion.org.uk .