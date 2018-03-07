They’re our heroes!

Farmers and community volunteers are being hailed as heroes after battling through last week’s snow to help those in need.

Good Samaritans worked day and night to help people affected by the ‘Beast from the East’ - including emergency vehicles and volunteers battling to pick up vital supplies.

Pete Sellars has been out in this tractor clearing the way for countless people EMN-180603-073734001

Middle Rasen farmer Pete Sellars was one of the many praised for his efforts, which included ploughing a way through a road blocked by snow so an ambulance could reach a patient at Holton cum Beckering.

He cleared roads on behalf of the parish council, but then volunteered his time to help others in need.

One of those was resident Ayesha Davies, a cook at the Kisimul residential school in Friesthorpe.

She said: “After trying all routes out of Market Rasen, I was giving up any hope of getting into work on Thursday.

Snow on the Wolds EMN-180503-154237001

“I decided to put a ‘shout-out’ on the Real Rasen Chat Facebook page, asking if anyone could help me get to work.

“A long shot, I thought, but Pete Sellars replied and offered to get me to work.

“He ploughed the back route all the way to Friesthorpe with me following behind so I got to work safely.

“He said to call him when I finished and he’d get me home.

“When I rang, he was in Walesby but said the road was okay to go the same way home.

“I later found out he had checked the route when he got back from Walesby to make sure I hadn’t got stuck.

“He is a true gent and I can’t thank him enough.”

As well as helping people on the road, Mr Sellars - and his wife Marion - were also busy trying to keep their own livestock fed and watered.

He said: “It was a busy time as we are lambing and kidding too but people were contacting us so I was generally helping where I could.”

The story of the unassuming snow heroes was repeated across the area.

Up on the Wolds, teams of tractors and 4x4 vehicles were being used to help keep things moving.

Keith Mallinson, from Binbrook, was one of the volunteers, covering a total of 382 miles in his efforts to help.

“It is just about doing your bit to help,” he said.

“I would like to think if my family needed help, someone would be on hand - that’s the way it should be.”

Mr Mallinson first went into action last Tuesday when the school bus was unable to negotiate one of the hills on the approach to the village.

It was then non-stop up until Saturday night with more than 50 cars, and two arctic lorries being helped along the way.

Mr Mallinson added: “I couldn’t have done what I did without the help of my lads and wife, Rachel who co-ordinated things.

“Some days we didn’t finish until midnight,but that didn’t matter. As long as people were being helped.

“But it wasn’t just me. There was a really good team up here all doing their bit.”