These are the 15 best paid creative jobs in the UK - how does your wage compare?

According to research from Liberty Games, 58 per cent of creative jobs pay less than the average UK salary of 35,058 GBP. However, some coveted industry roles do pay a healthy sum of money. How does your pay stack up against these 15 jobs that are the best paid in the creative sector?

1. Film and TV Director Average salary: 57,859 GBP

2. News Anchor Average salary: 52,612 GBP

3. Software Engineer Average salary: 50,869 GBP

4. Brand Manager Average salary: 49,429

