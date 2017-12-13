Thank you: Family praises Rasen area community for support after devastating fire

A distraught family whose home has been decimated by fire say they have been ‘overwhelmed’ by the

kindness of the Market Rasen area community.

Last Tuesday evening, the Marriott family watched as their Usselby home went up in flames.

Chris, Liz, Georgia (15) and Andrew (13) escaped uninjured, together with their four dogs - but their two cats perished in the fire.

In the immediate aftermath, Tesco community champion Jenny Stimson and her manager were on the doorstep offering help and support to the family.

Since then, Liz says they have been inundated with messages on social media.

“We have been completely overwhelmed with the offers of help we have received,” said Liz.

“Jenny from Tesco was absolutely amazing - returning with pyjamas and essentials for us straight away.”

The store also arranged a collection point for customers to make donations of items.

Liz added: “There have been so many texts and Facebook messages - sometimes I can’t face opening or reading them; you need to be quite strong because it is all so upsetting.

“De Aston School has been brilliant too, providing Andrew and Georgia with new uniforms.

“Their friends have also been very supportive, which is great.”

The family moved into the house on Caistor Road six years ago and Chris, a builder, had just completed a lot of work on the property.

The fire started in the chimney and quickly spread, destroying the majority of the ground floor, as well as the roof and upper floor.

Liz said: “The scary thing was Andrew was upstairs playing on his X-Box and had earphones on.

“As I stood at the bottom of the stairs calling him down for his tea, I heard the noise of the fire and saw some flames. It was very frightening.

“We have lost everything.We may be able to salvage some crockery from the kitchen, as there was just smoke and water damage there, but everything else has gone.”

Since the fire, the family has been living in two touring caravans, but have now had a static caravan delivered, so the family can be back together under one roof.

Liz added: “The important thing is for us to all be together.

“Now, I want to get on and get a tree up and try and focus on Christmas.

“I would just like to thank everyone for their kindness - it means so much.”