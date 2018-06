More than 100 runners got on their toes to take part in this year’s Tealby Trail event.

It is the fourth time the 8.8 mile challenging Wolds run has taken place, and each year the turn out increases.

Wolds Vets Running Club member Barbara Brown, who organises the event with her husband Dennis, is pictured presented this year’s proceeds of £883 to Air Ambulance volunteer Rosemary Mortlock-French.