Talks under way to improve ‘dangerous’ road in Rasen

Market Rasen’s county councillor has held talks with senior highways officers in a bid to improve safety on a road residents fear is an ‘accident waiting to happen’.

Lincolnshire County Council ward member for Market Rasen Coun Lewis Strange has met with officers from the council’s Highways department to push for improvements in the town’s Kilnwell Road.

Back in October, the Rasen Mail reported how residents had expressed ‘deep concerns’ about pedestrian safety in Kilnwell Road, with vehicles being forced to mount the footpath to pass each other.

Coun Strange said: “We’re looking at all the possibilities to try to put some traffic calming measures in.

“It’ll be up to the Highways officers.

“It’s not an easy one to solve but I’ve put it with the Highways officers to see if they can come up with some ideas.

“It’s not quite as easy as putting in a one-way system because you’re going to get far more traffic going through the market place.

“We really do have to think of the consequences for everybody.

“We’ll work with the town council to do the very best we can for Market Rasen.

“We have to live within our means but there are some things we can do that don’t cost a lot.”

Market Rasen’s deputy mayor Coun Stephen Bunney previously told the Mail the town council would like to see road crossing facilities in Kilnwell Road between The Old Police Station and Co-op car park, a 20mph speed restriction along the road and improved warning signage.

Coun Bunney said: “Residents frequently speak of vehicles having to brake hard as they approach each other; many expressing their belief that it is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident.

“This section of road is used heavily by pedestrians.”