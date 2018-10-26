Talent to shine to help save brave girl with cancer

The search is on for the best talent in Lincolnshire to help a brave girl who is facing a second fight against cancer.

A talent show is being organised to raise funds for Demi Knight, an 11-year-old girl who has a Medulloblastoma brain tumour.

Demi is undergoing treatment in the US and needs more than �205,000. ANL-181026-101013001

Demi, from Louth, has beaten this cancer once already, but it has returned, and the NHS says it can no longer provide treatment.

Her only option now is medical treatment in the US but this comes at a great cost - £17,000 a month with medical bills medical bills expected to exceed to average around £205,000.

The treatment us achieving results thanks to the local community and fundraisers more widely who have been working tirelessly to help raise this money so that Demi can keep fighting. Her GoFundMe page is nearly at £81,000.

To help boost the fund, Lincolnshire Talent Contest will be held in Skegness and celebrate performers from across the county.

I have a 12-year-old daughter and I can’t imagine how hard it would be to witness her having to fight the battle Demi has to fight every day Emma Nicholls, talent show organiser

Organiser Emma Nicholls said: “Whether people can sing, dance, perform acrobatics, or do anything else to impress an audience, this will be the contest for them,

“I have a 12-year-old daughter and I can’t imagine how hard it would be to witness her having to fight the battle Demi has to fight every day. And although we have donated bits and pieces over the last few months, my eldest daughter suggested we try to organise an event that might raise a bit more.

“I run the UK Aerial Performance Championship and it just seemed like a more general talent show might be something I could do. So with permission from Demi’s family we decided to go ahead.”

Demi was first diagnosed with cancer at age nine. She had treatment for a year and then was in remission for a year. In March this year, aged 11, she was told the cancer had returned and that the NHS could provide no further treatment.

So far nearly �81,000 has been raised to help Demi continue her treatment - and now the search is on for Lincolnshire's most talented people to take part r a talent show to help bood the fund ANL-181026-101025001

Entrants to the show, should submit video auditions, which will be judged by a minimum of three professional judges from a range of backgrounds. There will be five categories: under-8s, 8–13 years, 14–17 years, 18 years+ and group acts.

The top five acts from each category will be invited to perform at the final at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Skegness, which has very kindly donated the venue hire for the event. The date of the final is to be confirmed, but is likely to be the end of January 2019.

To take part in the talent contest, email talent@freestyle-fitness.co.uk for an entry pack