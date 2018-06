A fundraising afternoon in Market Rasen’s Church Room this coming week will be raising money for wildlife and conservation charity Tusk.

The event runs on Wednesday, July 4, from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

There will be a raffle, card stall, crafts and bric-a-brac, as well as tea and cake.

All money raised will go to support the work of the Tusk Trust, whose patron is HRH Prince William, Duke of Cambridge.