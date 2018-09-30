Take part in Rasen Memory Walk event

A Memory Walk is being organised for next month in support of the Alzheimer’s Society.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 14 and everyone is invited to take part.

In a change to the originally planned starting point, the walk will now head out from the home of Market Rasen’s Football and Cricket teams, Rase Park.

Meet at noon and be ready to head for a walk to Willingham Woods, and back at 1pm.

To help boost funds, there will be some games and a tombola at Rase Park too.

Wristbands, badges and trolley tokens will be on sale on the day, while t-shirts are available from the charity’s website.

To sign up for the event and get a sponsor form call/text Christina on 07926 295859 or Gemma on 07706 228020.

Alternatively, just go along on the day and make a donation to take part.