Take a seat for the Rasen’s Big Christmas Lunch

There is still time to sign up for the Big Christmas Lunch event being held on Christmas Day.

The event is a collaboration by the town’s Tesco Community Champion scheme, the Salvation Army, Bluebird Care and the Rasen Hub.

Lots of people have volunteered to help on the day - and setting up on Christmas Eve - and now is the time for people to put their names down to dine.

“The lunch is a chance for individuals or couples who don’t want to be on their own this Christmas to come together,” said Tesco community champion for Market Rasen Jenny Stimson.

“The lunch is offered free of charge thanks to generous donations from individuals, businesses and some of the town’s community groups.”

To put your name down, call in at the salvation Army Shop or Rasen Hub.

Alternatively, call Jenny on 07718 517858.