Take a run in the woods for Alzheimer’s

A Nettleton-based business is encouraging people to get running to support the Alzheimer’s Society.

Staff at Metro Rod Hull, Lincoln and Peterborough (HLP) have organised a 5k run through Willingham Woods for September 1 in aid of the charity.

Heading off at 10am, the route will take runners through the woods, over bridges and past wildlife.

Maria Godfrey, one of the organisers, said: “It really is a beautiful route.

“We are doing it in aid of Alzheimer’s Society, as here at the office a lot of us have been affected one way or another by it, so we are wanting to raise as much as we can for them.”

All ages can take part in the event, but children must be accompanied by an adult.

To add more fun to the day there will be a scavenger hunt for children wanting to participate, so they need to keep their eyes peeled for all the wonders of the woods.

There will also be cakes on sale and a raffle.

Everyone who registers for the event will automatically get a raffle ticket, but there will be more to buy throughout the day.

Maria said: “We are very grateful that we have already received some generous donations for raffle prizes from a few local businesses.

“Duckworth, Landrover; the Chocolate Drop; EWS, Tickety Boo; The March Hare and the Golf Club - we also have lots of other prizes slowly coming in.”

Now all that is needed are more people to take part in.

Maria continued: “We are encouraging businesses to get involved too and nominate someone to run for them.

“It’s going to be an interesting run, the muddier you get the better!”

Registration for the event is free, however there will be a minimum of £1 donation on the day.

To make a general donation to the event, visit the fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/runthroughthewolds .

To register for the run, visit metro-rod-hlp.ticketleap.com/run-through-the-woods-for-alzheimers/

If anyone has trouble registering they can call Maria direct on 01472 859895 or e-mail her on Maria.Godfrey@metrorodltd.onmicrosoft.com