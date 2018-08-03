Take a peak behind Rasen’s garden gates

Market Rasen will have a summer focus this Saturday as the Rotary Club holds its annual Open Gardens and Summer Market event.

A total of 13 gardens are scheduled to open for the event on August 4, ranging from one made up of carnivorous plants to a relaxing plant haven featuring a garden railway.

There are some old favourites to revisit, as well as some new gardens for this year.

Organiser Rotarian Derek Anderson said: “The event always attracts a lot of people and we hope this year will be no different.

“We are very grateful to everyone who has agreed to open their gardens.”

The gardens will be open from 10am to 5pm.

The combined admission price has been kept at £4, with accompanied children free.

Get your entry sticker and map from the Rotary stand in the town’s market place or any of the gardens.

A number of the gardens will be selling plants and refreshments.

There will also be a number of stalls in the market place selling garden and summery items.

Meanwhile, as part of the event, the Festival Hall will be buzzing with an art exhibition and sale, craft stalls and demonstration, gift stalls and refreshments stall, run by the Rotary Ladies for their chosen charity.

The Rotary Club has also teamed up with local healthcare professionals to offer free blood pressure testing.

New for this year is a photographic competition.

The subject is ‘A Photograph of a Garden’ and anyone wishing to enter needs to be quick, as the closing date is today (Wednesday August 1).

A prize of £50 will be awarded to the photograph judged to be the best, with the runner up receiving £25.

The cost to enter is £5 and these need to be made to Rotarian Neil Taylor on 01673 842861 or by email to neilrtaylor54@gmail.com.

All proceeds from the whole event will be used by the Rotary Club to support local good causes.

For more information on the Open Gardens and Summer Market event call 01673 842 495, or email derekandjanetanderson@btinternet.com .