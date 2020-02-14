Tackling fly-tipping with stop and search approach

More than 100 drivers were asked to pull their vehicles over in the district last month as part of Operation Clean Sweep in support of the countywide SCRAP fly-tipping campaign.

West Lindsey District Council, in partnership with a number of agencies, carried out stop and searches to help crack down on illegal transfer of waste and other offences.

It was part of a Lincolnshire-wide campaign to fight the blight of fly-tipping in the county, prevent and disrupt hazardous illegal waste activity, and cut the clear-up cost.

Chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee at West Lindsey District Council, Coun Owen Bierley said: “The stop and search days have been a great success for West Lindsey.

“It demonstrates our commitment along with partners to SCRAP fly tipping and to ensure businesses that operate in our area have the correct documents in place to dispose of their waste.

“We want our residents to feel confident in our ability to deal with fly-tippers and unlicensed waste carriers, and would encourage anybody who suspects any activity like this to report it to the council so we can investigate it.”

A total of 109 vehicles were stopped and 72 vehicles were searched by partners, including the Environment Agency, Lincolnshire Police, Vehicle and Operator Services Agency, and the HM Revenue and Customs last month.

Over a period of four days, five fixed penalty notices for waste offences were issued (£300 per offence), waste loads were found to be mis-described on documentation, and 20 vehicle and driving offences were identified, for example having no insurance.

Alongside this, four Illegal waste sites storing hazardous waste were discovered and these are being investigated.

Follow the SCRAP code:

People can avoid an unlimited fine by following the SCRAP code:

Suspect ALL waste carriers

Check with the Environment Agency on 03708 506 506 that the provider taking your waste away is licensed

Refuse unexpected offers to have waste taken away

Ask what will happen to your waste

Get paperwork and full receipt