Just a day after the Rasen Mail reported on the trouble a deep pothole in Rasen Road was causing to drivers, a team from Lincolnshire Highways has been on site to repair it.

This will be good news for the many motorists who travel this main road from Tealby to Market Rasen on a regular basis.

However, there is still evidence of the mishaps the hole has been party to in the roadside scrub.

