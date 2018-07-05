Sweet pea show success at Middle Rasen

Isabel Hildred triumphed in the 50th Middle Rasen Annual Sweet Pea and Early Summer Show, taking Best Exhibit in Show with her beautiful and colourful foliage arrangement.

Middle Rasen Horticultural Society’s first open show of the year admirably demonstrated what could be achieved despite the unusually cold spring, with the many beautiful and scented exhibits.

Award winners included: National Sweet Pea Society Bronze Certificate for best vase of sweet peas - John Mabbett; Derbyshire Sweet Pea Growers’ Novices Award - Clair Hicken’ The Societies Shield for most points in the open sweet pea classes - John Jaques; Charles Hammer Memorial Trophy for sweet peas in class 5 - John Jaques; Charles Hammer Tankard for most points in members’ sweet peas classes - John Bennett; Village Hall Cup for most points in the general open classes and members’ sweet pea classes - John Bennett, with the Ashfield Trophy for runner-up going to - John Jaques; Sylvia Pilley Memorial Salver for most points in rose classes -John Bennett; Sylvia Pilley Memorial Salver for winner of specimen hybrid tea rose - Lou Ashurst; Vice President’s Vase for most points in floral art - Jackie Harrison and Gayle Smith; Best Exhibit in floral art - Isabel Hildred; Best exhibit in general classes - Sheila Brislin; Best Exhibit in children’s section - Oscar.