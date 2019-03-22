Sustainable living focus for new Caistor group

A new group is calling on Caistor residents to help reduce the town’s carbon footprint.

The newly formed GO2 Group aims to help everyone living in the town and the surrounding area to live their lives in a more sustainable way.

The group started as a collection of families and friends connected to the primary school.

They meet once a month, and they would like to encourage as many members of the Caistor community to go along.

Nick McCann, one of the organisers of the group, is keen to see all ages getting involved.

He said: “The fact of climate change is now so serious and so pressing that we all need to be addressing how we live our lives and how much of a footprint our lifestyles place on the planet.

“I hope that lots of people from the Caistor community can get involved in the group.

“I am also heartened by the many reports I hear of young people taking the initiative for tackling this challenge.”

With the foundations of the group now laid down, the aim is for other organisations in Caistor - schools, charities, youth groups and churches - to set up their own break off groups, who will set their own agendas. So far the group has focused on reducing the amount of meat eaten and the next project looks at plastic use. The GO2 name for the group arose from a brainstorming session carried out by children from Caistor Primary School.

They visited the print company Systematic in the town, where they were guided through the process of creating a memorable and recognisable LOGO by Simone Williams and Jacqui Vear.

Chris and Sharon Robey, directors of Systematic Print Management, gave the group a tour and showed how the company has reduced its carbon footprint over the last ten years.

Mr McCann said: “Already, organisations are starting to get involved with the group.

“For example, Caistor Lions are instigating a carbon footprint analysis for their large projects, working alongside children from the primary school.

“Market Rasen Rotary are also meeting children from the school in the near future.”

If anyone would like to get involved with the GO2, they can contact Nick McCann by email at jonickmccann@btinternet.com