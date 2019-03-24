Surprises in store promised for Craig David’s Rasen gig

Ahead of his live performance at Market Rasen Racecourse on August 17, Craig David talked about his career over the past two decades.

Having played Newmarket and Aintree last year, Craig is thrilled to bring the noise back to the final furlongs.

He recalled: “The feeling and passion from the crowd was amazing and I can’t wait to do it all again this year!

“Absolutely I WILL be making a day of it and hanging around, it’s always a great day and lots of fun, although I don’t think I’ll be betting. I’m sure my manager will most certainly be placing a few.

“As for my show, there are always surprises in store, and if you have a fear of missing out then don’t miss this show.”

Craig’s TS5 parties are world-beaters, including summer-long residencies at Ibiza Rocks hotel, which genuinely changed the face and format of clubbing on the island forever.

This unparalleled claim to fame, 20 years on from his debut, has again made him THE hottest name in international R&B.

The TS5 brand began life in Craig’s Miami apartment and grew organically into a thousands-strong party around the legendary Ibiza Rocks pool.

Last year every single party sold out in advance and it’s off to a similar start for its return in summer 2019.

He laughed: “TS5 started in my flat in Miami with just a few friends coming over before we went out on a Friday night.

“In between doing shots I was spinning some tracks and it got to the point where more people where coming to me for the pre-evening party than going out after so IT became the party!.”

Having sold more than 15 million albums, achieving 16 Top Ten hits and multi-platinum status in more than 20 countries, Craig has packed a lot into his career.

He said: “I am so blessed to not only have amazing fans but to have worked with some very talented people in my career.

“Working with the Artful Dodger guys was life changing for me and I have amazing memories every time the intro to that track comes on.”

And it’s not all about the history, as Craig’s new album last year, The Time Is Now, was his fifth UK top 10 long player, hitting No2 in the UK chart.

He said: “I am so grateful to be able to get up and write songs every day, record them and then get to play them live. All of my albums are like family members to me, all with different personalities.

“Chart positions aren’t part of that equation when I’m recording but I am always grateful when people buy my music and having top 5 albums is a very nice bonus.”

With a nomination for British Male Solo Artist at the Brits for the fifth time, it’s safe to say Craig David is back where he belongs at the very top.

He said: “Being nominated for any award is obviously an honour and in this business there are lots of winners, not just the people who get nominated and pick up the award on the night.

“I am grateful for all the support I get to allow me to be in this great position and for being nominated.”

Now he is charging down the home straight towards what will be an astonishing show at Market Rasen.

