Support on offer to tackle mental health in workplace

Businesses and employers across West Lindsey are invited to a seminar which will tackle mental health in the workplace.

The free event is to be held in October and will be hosted by the West Lindsey Employment and Skills Partnership.

The seminar will see speakers giving advice and support to employers to enable them to be more effective when addressing mental health issues within the workplace.

In addition, employers can find out about training up an in-house Mental Health First Aider to support employees.

Councillor Angela Lawrence, Safeguarding and Mental Health champion for WLDC, said: “I am pleased that the council, in partnership with other organisations is able to put on an event like this to support local employers and their employees.

“Placing health and wellbeing at the heart of businesses, can help employers attract and retain talent, improve productivity and happiness, and positively impact on well being and productivity.”

A report by the Centre for Mental Health revealed that absence due to mental health costs the UK economy £34.9 billion last year.

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 10, at the Gainsborough Golf Club from 9.30am to 12.30pm followed by a networking lunch.

To book a place visit EVENTBRITE and register your interest.