Support from housebuilder for Lincoln Grand Prix

A major county cycling event has secured its main sponsorship from Langworth-based housebuilder Chestnut Homes for a third year in a row.

Chestnut Homes is sponsoring the Lincoln Grand Prix to the tune of £12,000.

The event, which takes place on May 13 and is now in its 63rd year, sees 300 of the top-seeded professional cyclists compete over the 63-mile (women) and 103-mile (men) courses, taking them through the city centre and past the castle and cathedral.

Chestnut Homes’ sponsorship money will go towards the overall cost of £50,000 that it takes to run the event - covering policing, road closures, stewards and event facilities for all the visitors it attracts.

Race Organiser, Dan Ellmore, said: “We are hugely thankful to Chestnut Homes for their sponsorship and very pleased to be welcoming them back to the event again.

“The event is so important for Lincoln, as its been going for so many years and brings in over half a million pounds in tourism for the area.

“Due to the costs is takes to run the event, we can’t survive without sponsorship like this and are therefore very grateful.”

David Newton, Managing Director of Chestnut Homes, said: “We are delighted to be able to support this event again.

“Having been building in Lincolnshire for 30 years, we’re so proud of our local roots and this is such an important event for Lincoln and for what it brings to the area.”

Chestnut Homes is currently building homes in Lincoln, Boston, Dunholme, Coningsby, Bardney, Louth and Alford.