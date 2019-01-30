Support for Market Rasen junior band from masonic funds

Market Rasen’s Masons are helping to secure the town band of the future with their latest round of charitable donations.

The town’s junior band has seen a recent increase in members, much to the delight of band leader Pete Wood.

And he was equally delighted to be able to go along to the masonic lodge to be presented with a cheque for £750 from the Worshipful Master of Bayons Lodge, Ian Coles,to help support the band.

In making the presentation, Mr Coles said: “We are pleased to support the junior band in this way.

“Market Rasen should keep its band and if we don’t support the junior band there, eventually, won’t be a town band.”

The junior band has recently had six new members join, and Mr Wood is keen to see the band grow even further.

He said: “Where else locally can you get a free instrument and free tuition?

“Without support like this from charitable groups like the Masons it couldn’t be done, so we thank them very much for this donation.”

Mr Wood added: “We are always keen to welcome more players - but it isn’t all about brass, there is percussion too, so everyone can make music right from the start.”

To find out more about the junior band, contact Pete Wood on 07761 243416.

• Market Rasen Masons have also presented £750 to Matt’s Trust.

One of this charity’s aims is to raise awareness about skin cancer among young people.