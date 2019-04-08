‘Superman’, the world-famous human flyer, comes to Lincolnshire.

THE UK’s very own ‘Superman’ who uses jet-powered body suits to fly, will be in Lincolnshire for an awe-inspiring display over water.

The spectacular human flight in Lincoln, during the Easter school holidays, will be accompanied by a whole host of family activities, including cocktail and mocktail tasters, pitch and putt golf and a bungee jump trampoline.

Superman

‘Superman’ himself - Richard Browning - and his team from Gravity Industries are just back from New York and have travelled the globe with their pioneering invention.

Earlier this year Richard and Gravity Industries hit the headlines when their jet suit was awarded a patent in what they say is the world’s first for a ‘jet suit’.

The suit is a wearable flight system with turbine engines mounted to the wearer’s arms and back. It uses five gas turbines that produce over 1,000 brake horsepower to gain flight and can reach speeds of over 55mph (89kph).

The body suit earned a Guinness World Record in 2017 for the fastest speed in a body-controlled jet engine power suit.

Richard will be performing his demonstration at noon on Thursday, April 11.

He has been invited to the city by leading regional law firm Wilkin Chapman solicitors to mark the expansion of its offices in Lincoln.

The firm also has offices in Louth, Horncastle and Alford, with its headquarters in Grimsby.

Dressed in the jet powered suit, Richard will ‘take-off’ vertically, hovering above the Brayford before flying above the water from the University bridge, landing nearby the expanded offices of Wilkin Chapman solicitors at The Maltings, on Brayford Wharf East.

Making last-minute preparations for Wilkin Chapman’s Evolve event, Richard said: “Lincoln really will experience something never seen in the city before and we are delighted that Wilkin Chapman has asked us along.”

Visitors are invited to gather from 11am and enjoy the pre-flight entertainment, with a family zone at Brayford Wharf North to include: free pitch and putt sessions from the Forest Pines Golf Resort; a free bungee trampoline; cocktails and mocktail tasters from the Doubletree by Hilton; demonstrations from Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue Service, with a fire engine; a stand from the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance; a LIVES exhibition display; a demonstration by the Lincoln Sea Cadet Corps; a Wilkin Chapman family fun stand with games,competitions and give-aways.

With its headquarters in Grimsby, Wilkin Chapman opened its offices at The Maltings, in 2011, after its merger with Gilbert Blades in 1998.

With the total Wilkin Chapman business now employing approaching 500 people, with a turnover of nearing £28-million, the Lincoln office has outgrown its present two floors. The firm has therefore invested £240,000 into the ground floor expansion - equipping it with the breadth and depth to support clients’ overall needs.

Chief Executive, Des Mannion, said: “This will be a fantastic event, something that has never been witnessed in Lincolnshire before and we are thrilled to be marking the opening of our expanded premises with such a unique event.”

For more information on the event itself visit www.wilkinchapman.co.uk/evolve