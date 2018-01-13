Summer stalls wanted for Rasen Rotary gardeners’ market

The Rotary Club of Market Rasen will be holding their sixth annual Summer Market, Open Gardens and Art, Craft and Gift Show in Market Rasen on Saturday August 4.

The event has become a popular part of the town calendar and always attracts a large number of visitors.

Organisers are now looking to get even more stalls to set up in the Market Place for the event.

The cost of a stall is £20; to get more information and to book a pitch email John Moore on jrm14@btinternet.com.

As always, the art, craft and gift element of the day will be held in the Festival Hall.

Plans are also taking shape to have a number of gardens open across the town.

The event is held to raise money for the Rotary Club charity fund, which gives assistance to individuals and groups across the area and further afield.