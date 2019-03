Saturday’s pop up market was a great success, despite the forecasts of high winds and rain.

All traders reported they had a profitable day and look forward to the next event, which will be held on Saturday May 18.

The event was another collaboration between Market Rasen Town Council and MRAG.

Coun Steve Bunney said: “A big thank you to all customers, stall holders and particularly to MRAG who promoted and conceived the idea.”