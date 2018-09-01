Successful first year marked for Wanderers club

Caistor’s walking football club is celebrating a three-fold increase in membership since it began last year.

The Wolds Wanderers started the year with six players and now has a membership of 21.

Wolds Wanderers in action. Photo by Mike Broster EMN-180109-224409001

This success was marked at the recent annual meeting of the club, which has its base at town’s Sports and Social Club.

Founding member Bob Tubman said: “We have a had a great deal of support from various individuals and organisations.

“West Lindsey District councillor Tom Regis has been very supportive and sponsored us in our successful application for £500 from the Councillor Initiative Fund, which enabled us to affiliate to the Football Association and take advantage of the services offered. Sam Asquith of Caistor Tennyson Tigers has also given us consistent support, without which the club would not have grown.

“On the social side of things we have been described as a ‘merry bunch’ and I think that reflects our philosophy.”

The club has an age range of 55 to 81 and welcomes new players, with the one female member keen to encourage more women to take part too.

Wolds Wanderers meet every Wednesday at the Caistor sports ground and new players are welcome to go along and give it a try.

Meet at 10.45am for an 11am kick off.

First game is free, with a £2 charge thereafter.