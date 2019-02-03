Successful Caistor area scout group looking for more leaders to help expand

After more than a decade of working with young people from across the local area, one Scout Group is looking to expand.

While some volunteer- run groups are struggling for numbers, the 1st Grasby Scout Group is bursting at the seams.

There are currently 69 young people within the group’s three sections - beavers, cubs and scouts - and more than 20 on the waiting list.

Group Scout Leader James ‘Wings’ Barnett would like to open a new sectionbut they need more help to make this happen.

He said: “We can’t open the new section without more adult leaders coming forward.

“They can be male or female and don’t need to have any experience within the scouting movement, or have been a scout themselves.

“The scout group has a lot to offer young people and I know we can go even further.

“We have the potential to have two beaver sections, two cub sections and two scout sections, but we need people to come forward to help.

“We would be happy to speak to anyone who may be interested in finding out more.”

The group, based in Grasby Village Hall, covers a wide area, with children from Caistor, North and South Kelsey, Bigby, Searby, Barnetby and Nettleton, as well as Grasby enjoying everything the scouting association has to offer.

Last week, Caistor Town Council showed their appreciation of the work being done with the areas young people by making a donation to the group of £1,000.

Town Mayor Alan Somerscales and fellow councillor Steve Gaughan, who had proposed the donation be made, went along to the scout group meeting.

Seven-year-old Sunny, who is moving up from the beaver section to the cubs section, was chosen to accept the donation from the mayor.

Coun Somerscales congratulated the leaders on the work they do with the young people and wished them all well with their future activities.

He continued: “It (being a scout) is something I always wanted to do but sadly I never got the chance. I know these young people will make the best of the opportunities they have in scouting.

“As a council, we agreed to donate this money to help with your efforts and help everyone enjoy the benefits of this wonderful organisation set up by Lord Baden Powell.

“This scouting group wouldn’t be here without the dedicated volunteers and also the parents who contribute their time and effort.

“They really do a magnificent job - without them there would be no scout group.

“Congratulations to you all and best wishes for the future.”

The money will be put towards a marquee and also to support two member who will be heading to the World Jamboree in America.

‘Wings’ Barnett said: “We are very grateful to the council for this donation, which will go along way towards getting us a marquee, as we had already managed to put some money aside.

“It is something we really need; when we all get together we need somewhere big and this way it won’t matter what the weather is, as we will have somewhere to go.

“Our plan is to get it this spring so we can use it this summer.”

It isn’t just the council who are showing their support for this local youth organisation.

‘Wings’ added: “We are so pleased and very grateful for the support we receive from businesses and individuals alike.

“Most recently, we want to thank APM Commercials, Steve Gilboy, John Burns Salmon, BSB Transport, Steve Hansard and Caistor Yarborough School for helping us get a container to let us keep all our equipment in one place.”

•To find out more about the scout group visit www.1stgrasby.co.uk