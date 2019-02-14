Stories wanted for ‘copter celebrations

A lifesaving charity is appealing for former patients to get in touch to help them celebrate their quarter of a century service to the community.

Since the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance first became operational in 1994, it has completed more than 19,700 potentially life-saving missions to help give severely sick or injured patients the very best chance of survival in what is often their greatest hour of need.

To mark its silver anniversary, the charity is looking for former patients to share their stories, and will be inviting a number of them to visit the air base as part of a special celebration.

Karen Jobling, Chief Executive Officer at the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance said: “We are extremely proud to provide some of the most seriously ill and injured people in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire with the very best pre-hospital critical care possible on board our helicopter.

“It is so important for us to share the stories of our former patients, as it highlights how vital our lifesaving service is within our local communities, whilst recognising the amazing work of our crew who attend these potentially life-saving missions daily.

“We would love to hear from as many former patients as possible during the lead up to our 25th anniversary celebrations this year.

“Our patients are at the heart of everything we do, and it would be fantastic to find out how they are doing now, and offer them the chance to visit our air base to meet our crew.”

If you, or a loved one, has ever needed the services of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and you would like to share your story, email enquiries@ambucopter.org.uk or write to: My LNAA Experience, LNAACT House, Bentley Drive, Bracebridge Heath, Lincoln, LN4 2QW.

Details can also be found at www.ambucopter.org.uk