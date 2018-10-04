Stitch in time for Pink Foundation

The annual charity day at Market Rasen’s ‘Stitch Witch’ has this year supported the Pink Ribbon Foundation - a breast cancer charity.

Visitors came and went throughout the day enjoying the cake and coffee on offer at the event, along with the chance to craft and have a go on the plentifully prized raffle.

Shop owner Gail Belinda Lee and her team of helpers were delighted with how the event went.

They were also very pleased to be able to forward £235 to the charity which was raised by the many supporters.