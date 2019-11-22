Steering group for allotments to be formed next year says Market Rasen Council

Allotment spaces are set to become a reality for residents next year, according to Market Rasen Town Council.

In a statement, town clerk Faye-Lambkin Smith said: “A meeting is being arranged in the new year, to form a steering group for allotments in Market Rasen.”

Addressing fellow councillors at this month’s meeting, Councillor Stephen Bunney said: “A member of the public has written in.

“We have a duty to look for after allotments and actually we have a duty to provide them if we can find the space.

“Clearly using a part of our parks is a possibility.

“There are lots of issues with having allotments at Mill Road Playing Field for example.

“You’ve got the skate park and people playing there.”

Coun Bunney mentioned using a part of Bell Playing Field but acknowledged that may be difficult as the park is held in trust.

Coun Bunney said: “There are other areas of land in town which are confidential for this moment.

“I do think that we are at a point now where we are seriously looking at being able to move forward with some sort of allotment provision in the town if we can get a group together.

“So I think the proposal needs to be that those interested need to get together and have a meeting and form a group to see what they would want/where it could be and discuss with them various responsibilities.

“There is a financial element to allotments.

“There is no legal requirement to provide water but if you do provide it, you can charge.

“Allotments don’t seem to bring in a lot of money but at the same time, the spaces would be going on public agricultural land as opposed to development land.”

Exploring the potential for a community gardening / community allotment project on town council land is included in the current three-year plan, adopted by the council last year.

l Market Rasen Town Council has now received 17 letters from green-fingered residents.