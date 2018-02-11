Stalls set to bloom at Rasen summer market

The annual Gardeners Market and Craft Fayre will be held over the weekend of June 2 and 3.

This year’s event will see the market on the Saturday only, however the craft fayre will be held on both days in the Festival Hall.

Now is the chance to book a stall for the market, which will run from 9am to 4pm.

A single stall costs £30 - 3mx3m with a canopy and trestle table - and a double stall is £45.

The event raises money for Lions charity fund, supporting a number of good causes.

To book a stall, call Waltham Herbs on 01472 859481, email stevepenney2@aol.com or contact Angela Sach through Facebook, who will then email out an application form.