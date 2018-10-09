Staff at West Lindsey District Council rise to the challenge in bake off competition

West Lindsey District Council staged its very own ‘bake off’ competition last week - and judges were certainly impressed by the culinary delights.

The cakes and cupcakes, made by staff at WLDC, were laid out on a table in the council chamber for the judging panel to scrutinise.

Judges Councillor Pat Mewis (Chairman of WLDC) and Eve Fawcett-Moralee (Executive Director of Commercial and Economic Growth) had the task of crowning the winner.

Kat Miller, a finance technician, beat off the competition with her red velvet cake - topped with rabbits and carrots.

As previously reported, the council teamed up with the Lincs Wildlife Trust, which is Crowdfunding to try and raise £5,000 of funding.

The money will be used to provide each primary school in Lincolnshire (there are over 400!) with a copy of ‘The Lost Words.’

The Oxford English Children’s Dictionary has cut out a lot of words from their latest edition of their Children’s Dictionary, many of these words are related to rural activities and nature such as the words ‘bramble’, ‘kingfisher’, ‘adder’ and ‘otter’.

A writer and an illustrator have worked together to produce a book called ‘The Lost Words’ which includes all of the words The Oxford English Children’s Dictionary has cut out.

Paul Learoyd, Chief Executive of the Lincs Wildlife Trust, attended the bake off at the council.

Coun Pat Mewis thanked everyone who made a cake for the event.

She said: “I think it’s absolutely wonderful that the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust is trying to raise enough money to buy a book for each Lincolnshire school.

“As a rural district, I do feel it is important that these words are retained, as a big part of our heritage.

Mr Learoyd also presented some children from St George’s School in Gainsborough with a copy of The Lost Words book.

He said: “It has been delightful to meet the children and staff from St George’s School.

“It is very disappointing that words like ‘heron’, ‘bluebell’ and ‘conker’ have been deemed as not necessary for the Oxford Children’s Dictionary.

“This has meant though, that a fantastic national campaign has come about!

“Harry Whinney, one of our volunteers, came to us with idea for ‘Lost Words’ and we were delighted to partner with him and produce this fantastic book, which really is a work of art!”

Two pupils from St George’s Primary School, Keegan Holland (7) and Jack Newbury (6) were joined by their teacher Miss Collins to collect the book.

Keegan said: “I love learning about wildlife, we have a nature table in our class. In summer we did all of our learning outside – not in the classroom!”

Coun Mewis added: “It was great to see the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust and the children from St George’s School, who I hope will enjoy their new book.

“I would like to thank everyone for baking or buying cakes for the event and would like to congratulate Kat for her fabulous wildlife themed cake.

“Together we raised £257.33 on the day.”