Staff at Lincolnshire company gearing up for charity ride

An intrepid team of cyclists from a Lincolnshire company is gearing up for a mammoth 100-mile charity bike ride.

Staff from Chestnut Homes will be entering the C2C2C challenge raising funds for three Lincolnshire-based causes - St Barnabas Hospice, the International Bomber Command Memorial Centre and Cycling Without Age.

With offices in Coningsby, Bardney, Alford, and Boston, Chestnut Homes will be taking part in the challenge on June 28.

The route runs from Lincoln Rugby Club, in Nettleham, to Chapel St Leonards, and then back.

This year’s route is set to include some of Lincolnshire’s bomber command centres to mark 100 years of the Royal Air Force.

Among the cyclists pushing the pedal to the max will be managing director at Chestnut Homes, David Newton.

David said: “As a company of keen cyclists, we’ve always enjoyed taking part in the C2C2C.

“It’s a fantastic way of keeping fit and enjoying the beautiful Lincolnshire countryside while doing our bit for three great charities in the county.

“After last year we are really keeping our fingers crossed for better weather and we are all training hard ahead of the big day in June.

“Last year the event raised £24,000 and we were extremely proud to be part of that effort, but this year we’re going to do everything we can to help beat that total.”

The Lincolnshire C2C2C was first held in 2011 and has since grown significantly in popularity.

Last year 622 riders took part and the event has raised a total of £92,650 to date.

