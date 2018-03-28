Spine-injury mum’s marathon mission in memory of Red Arrows engineer

An RAF wife who thought she may never walk again, is running three marathons over 90 days to raise money in memory of tragic Red Arrows engineer Corporal Jonathan Bayliss who died in a crash earlier this month.

Mum Sophie Bole, from Market Rasen, was left unable to hold her own daughter because of a spinal fracture and three ruptured discs after a serious fall at work two months ago.

But now the 22-year-old - who lives at RAF Scampton with her airman husband - has embarked on a fundraising mission with two-year-old daughter Holly.

Sophie said: “She comes out with me every day. She says ‘keep going mummy’.

“I’m in so much pain.

“Every single step is as though my spine is being crushed.

“What gets me through is that I run past the hangar and that gives me the push to keep going.

“My husband thinks I’m crazy. I’ve only been out of hospital for a month or so.”

Brave Sophie is attempting to run one mile a day around the base at Scampton, while pushing daughter Holly in her buggy with Red Arrows mascot Red Ted.

She is hoping to raise £2,000 for the RAF Benevolent Fund, with any extra money going straight to the Red Arrows.

Sophie said: “The morning after the crash, at Scampton there was not a single noise anywhere.

“Everyone’s curtains were closed, there were no cars.

“It’s just awful walking around seeing the grief on everyone’s faces. We’re such a small community.

“It’s been a bit of a shock to everyone.

“I felt a real urge to do something to help.

“The Red Arrows are a landmark of Lincolnshire. Even when I lived in Market Rasen they were always coming over.

“What they’re going through is horrific.”

Sophie is hoping to start running with a full military kit weighing about 35kg, once her injuries improve.

She said: “I had quite a bad accident,I didn’t know if I would walk again.

“My knees were pinned together, I was walking like a penguin, I couldn’t lift my daughter.”

To make things even more difficult for Sophie, she also battles a constant running nose after a brutal attack by bullies on her way home from school in 2011 left her with severe facial injuries.

Sophie, who has since had two operations on her nose, said: “I’ve sort of got used to it but it is irritating, especially when I’m running.”

•To sponsor Sophie visit justgiving.com/red3 .