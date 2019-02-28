Speed reduction plans for Caistor to Brigg road

A stretch of road labelled as one of the 50 highest risk sections in the UK could be reduced to a 50mph speed limit.

Lincolnshire County Councillors will consider reducing the limit on the A1084 between Caistor and Brigg next Monday, March 4.

They will also look at reducing the road further still to 40mph as it passes through Grasby and parts of Brigg.

The stretch of road was one of four in Lincolnshire to receive part of a £175 million Safer Roads Fund aimed at reducing the number and severity of fatal and serious injury collisions on the 50 highest risk road sections based on Road Safety Foundation analysis in 2016.

A report before councillors outlines “a history of reported injury collisions along the length of road concerned”.

Executive member for highways Councillor Richard Davies said the speed reduction was part of “a range of improvements” planned.

He said: “One of the measures is to reduce the speed limit to 50mph along this stretch of road.

“However, councillors are being asked to consider whether a 40mph limit is more appropriate where the road passes through Grasby and in the area around Brigg garden centre.

“The other safety improvements include improving the grip of the road surface and the local signage and road markings along the route.”

A speed limit reduction from 40mph to 30mph on Station Road, in North Thoresby, is also set to be approved in a separate agenda item.