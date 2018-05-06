Specialist drone photographer is flying high

A graduate who took a gamble on a specialist drone photography business is now flying high working for household names like Tour of Britain and English Heritage.

Will Selby, from Kirton Lindsey, set up as a freelance drone photographer four years ago after studying film and TV production at university in Carlisle.

A photograph of the Flying Scotsman captured near Gainsborough

Since then his business has gone from strength to strength and he now works alongside production companies, cinematographers and a host of businesses, both locally and nationally.

The 25-year-old - who now has a small fleet of aircraft adapted for projects of all shapes and sizes - said: “In terms of getting into the role, at the time drones weren’t really in the mainstream eye and there were not many people in the area doing it at the time, so I decided to roll the dice and give it a go myself.

“I purchased my first drone initially as a side project.

“From there, I steadily grew, becoming Civil Aviation Authority approved and last year even acquiring a night licence, diversifying the projects and jobs along the way.”

Last year, Will’s work took him from the Bournemouth coast all the way up to the Isle of Skye for various jobs.

His highlights have included filming for the Tour de Britain, English Heritage, the Forestry Commission’s Forest Live concerts and local councils and agricultural firms.

And Will says he even frequently works with estate agents around Market Rasen photographing and filming properties across the town.

He said: “Each day is different, filming and editing everything from weddings to farmyards, mountains to musicians, and getting to travel far and wide to do so.

“I think the best part is getting to work with new and interesting people on a day to day basis, and seeing the country.”

Will added: “My friends and family are extremely supportive helping me out by passing my name on and sharing my work.

“My partner works freelance as a wedding photographer meaning we are both in the home office sharing and bouncing ideas off of each other, on occasion even out on the field together.”

For more details about Will’s work, visit willselbyproject.co.uk.