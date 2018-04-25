Special recognition for Caistor twins at West Lindsey awards

Caistor twin brothers who have served the town all their lives have been honoured for the work they have done.

David and Louis King (86) were given a standing ovation as they were presented with the Chairman of the Council’s Special Award for 2018.

Coun Sheila Bibb presented the Parish/Town Council award to Caistor Town Council, represented by Mayor of Caistor Alan Somerscales. The second year in succession the council has won the award.

Chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Angela Lawrence said: “Both David and Louis are stalwarts of their church and the community of Caistor.

“Among many activities they are both members of the male voice choir, indoor and outdoor bowls club, founding members of Caistor Amateur Dramatic Society, volunteers and founders of the Luncheon Club, as well as involved in numerous fund raising events.

“David has been Governor at Caistor Yarborough School, a volunteer at Caistor Primary School, including helping Father Christmas, scout leader, Sunday school leader, organist at the church, member of the British Legion and organiser and leader of Remembrance Day parade.

“Louis served on Caistor Town Council and was Mayor five times.

Volunteer of the Year award presented by Coun Sheila Bibb to winner Norman Palmer. EMN-180424-111838001

“He was Governor at Caistor Grammar School and also a volunteer at Caistor Primary School.

“He is a member of Caistor Civic Society and Sunday school leader.

“They thoroughly deserve this special award.”

The brothers’ involvement with their community knows no bounds and they continue to put every effort into making the town something to be proud of.

Hemswell Court was the setting for the awards EMN-180424-151224001

Louis said: “We are very honoured to accept the award.

“We have always done what we can to help out all our lives.

“My brother and I belong to different organisation and we do what we can for our fellow citizens.”

David added: “Helping people is very important. Our Motto is God first, others second and yourself last and that is a very good code to live by.”

West Lindsey Community Awards winners with the community awards panel EMN-180424-150805001

Caistor Town Council was also recognised at the awards event, being named as Council of the year for the second year in a row.

Presenting the award to town mayor Coun Alan Somerscales, Coun Sheila Bibb said: “Caistor Town Council encompasses and reflects the real sense of community cohesion and purpose so characteristic of this distinctive and historic market town.

“What sets the Town Council apart and makes them truly worthy of this award is their awareness and desire to work in partnership with others, including the County and District Councils and other organisations to take full advantage of every opportunity to improve the fabric of the town that benefits the lives and wellbeing of residents and to promote and develop businesses within Caistor.”

Coun Somerscales was delighted to receive the award.

He said: “I’m really proud of everyone’s efforts to achieve this.”

Fellow town councillor and Caistor in Bloom stalwart Michael Galligan was named runner-up in the Volunteer of the Year award.

West Lindsey Community Awards - winners from the night. EMN-180424-150820001

Rasen resident and former science teacher Norman Palmer was named Volunteer of the Year.

Mr Palmer was recognised for his ability to ‘inspire and influence’ young people to pursue science in a variety of ways, whether as a career or for enjoyment.

Despite being retired for some time, he regularly supports the Duke of Edinburgh Award by taking groups of young people out on expeditions, as he has done for many years.

He is also the Tower Captain at St Thomas’ Church Market Rasen, providing support and guidance to established bell-ringers and teaching newcomers the ropes.

Making the presentation, Coun Sheila Bibb said: “This dedication involves early attendance at Sunday services, weekly practice nights, ad hoc additional one-to-one tuition and administration of the ringers for events and competitions.

“He also provides the Parochial Church Council with advice on the maintenance of ancient buildings and was a significant force in the group who organised the restoration of the Church Tower.

“Norman seems to be ceaselessly active and is always encouraging and supportive of others in whatever field they choose to apply themselves.

“He is ably and tirelessly supported by his wife, Angela.”

On receiving the award, Mr Palmer said: “I am honoured to receive the award but I did not recognise the description of the councillor described of my activities.

“I am delighted but I just do what I do.

“The Duke of Edinburgh Award I do because I like navigation and I teach it at Caistor Grammar School - and I like expeditions and walking.

“With regards to the work with the church, I consider myself nothing more than a bell ringing handy man.”

The West Lindsey Community Awards recognises town and parish councillors, volunteers and community groups who show themselves as outstanding members of the district’s communities.

Coun Lawrence said: “Councillors have shaped and created this awards ceremony to give recognition to the numerous people who give up much of their free time to make West Lindsey a better place.

“They are the lifeblood of our communities.”

Mark Sturgess, Chief operating officer of West Lindsey District Council, was delighted the council was able to give special recognition to its unsung heroes of the community.

He said: “Every member of the public nominated has given back so much to their communities and should be hugely congratulated, and I thank you for everything you do.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to the Glanford and Lindsey Lions, for sponsoring our trophies this year, to Shaun and all the staff at Hemswell Court for their wonderful hospitality and the jazz band Orchard from Queen Elizabeth High School in Gainsborough.”

Full list of winners:

District Champion of the Year 2018 - Lizzie Jordan

Citizen of the Year 2018 - Paul Bagshaw

Young Citizen of the Year 2018 - Alissa Stevens

Volunteer of the Year 2018 - Norman Palmer

Parish/Town Councillor of the Year 2018 - Mike Spencer, Brattleby Parish Council

Community Group of the Year 2018 - West Lindsey Dementia Support Group

Parish/Town Council of the Year 2018 - Caistor Town Council

Chairman of the Council’s Special Award 2018 - David and Louis King Runners-up:

Volunteer of the Year 2018 - Michael Galligan

Parish/Town Councillor of the Year 2018 - James (Jim) Cousins

Young Citizen of the Year 2018 - Callum Smith

Community Group of the Year 2018 - Buddies Dementia Care Café; The Keelby Luncheon Club Volunteers