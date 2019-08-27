South Ormsby guest house nominated for national award

A restored guest house on the South Ormsby estate has been nominated for a ‘hidden gem’ award at the national Eviivo awards - known as the Oscars of the UK’s independent accommodation sector.

The Eviivo Awards, now their sixth year, recognise the best of the UK’s world class B&Bs, guest houses, inns, serviced apartments, self-catering units and small independent hotels from across the country.

This year’s shortlist has seen over 100 properties make the cut, with several Lincolbshire-based establishments reaching the final stages.

Over the coming weeks, these shortlisted establishments will have their applications judged by a panel of industry experts.

The winners will then be announced at the annual Eviivo awards ceremony on October 15, at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London.

The Old Rectory is one of five Midlands guest houses up for a ‘hidden gem’ award, alongside tough competition from the likes of Beldon House in Brigg, and three other properties in Birmingham, Ludlow and Ashover.

Zoë Dawes, leading travel blogger and judge for one of the other Eviivo award categories, said: “Running a quirky and characterful B&B, or a collection of modern city centre apartments, is demanding and requires multiple skills, hard work and dedication.

“These awards help to shine a light on and identify the finest businesses within the UK’s hospitality sector.”

Sarah Alexiou of Woolmarket House, Chipping Campden - which won the ‘Most Beautifully Presented’ award last year, added: “The interest generated in Woolmarket House since receiving the Most Beautifully Presented award almost 12 months ago has been remarkable.

“Winning the award really put us on the map and meant that many more visitors from across the UK and around the world have become aware of our boutique-style country getaway. Combined with the additional publicity from media, this has played a significant part in generating new enquiries and substantially increasing the level of exposure. The award has proven to be a fantastic way to attract new guests.”

Eviivo reports that last year’s award winners and nominees have seen a 12% increase in bookings, and 22% in revenue year-on-year.

• To view the full list of UK shortlisted properties, visit https://awards.eviivo.com