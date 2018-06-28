South Kelsey park up for rural tourism award

The owners of Hall Farm Park in South Kelsey say they are ‘thrilled’ after being shortlisted for a rural business award.

The animal park in Caistor Road has been announced as a regional finalist for the Midlands in the rural tourism category at this year’s Rural Business Awards.

Hall Farm Park owner Tracy Knapton said: “We are obviously thrilled to have been named as one of the finalists in the rural tourism category for the Midlands area and feel that it is a huge achievement for a relatively small family run tourist attraction.

“We all work incredibly long hours and have little time away from the business as we really care about what we do and want to offer the best we possibly can.

“Being shortlisted hopefully reflects this and we are proud of this achievement.”

Hall Farm Park has been open for 12 years and runs alongside the family farm.

Its Select Lincolnshire tea room is award-winning and serves homemade and local produce.

Mrs Knapton said: “We are a farming family who care passionately about farming, the countryside and supporting the local economy.

“We run Hall Farm Park as a family with three generations involved and we offer a fun filled day out for families with unique activities such as walking the goats and a tractor ride to meet the farm’s cattle.

“We have outdoor and indoor facilities including a newly extended playbarn.”

The awards showcase the very best in British rural enterprise.

Now in their fourth year, the RBAs, which are sponsored by Amazon, are the only UK-wide business awards specifically for the rural sector.

Hall Farm Park will find out if it has made it through to the national finals at a ceremony in Nottingham in October.

RBA co-founder Anna Price said: “Congratulations to all the shortlisted business from Lincolnshire which have made it this far in our awards.

“We are so proud to be holding the RBAs for the fourth year as they continue to go from strength to strength.”

Amazon UK manager Doug Gurr said: “Congratulations to all the shortlisted companies in Lincolnshire ahead of the regional finals of the 2018 Rural Business Awards.

“These local businesses have a real positive impact on the local and national economy, and are a true inspiration to others. We wish all the nominees the best of luck.”